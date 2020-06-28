Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.18.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $10.67 on Tuesday, reaching $306.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,896. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

