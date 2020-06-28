Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0018 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.00% and a return on equity of 4,913.09%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

