Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP’s previous final dividend of $0.001.

Shares of PCI stock opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.90. Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP has a twelve month low of A$0.94 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of A$0.98 ($0.70).

