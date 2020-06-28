Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $4.74 million and $1,449.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.