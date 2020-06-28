Pure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00746231 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00191846 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000743 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.