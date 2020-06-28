QLC Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.71 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $722,828.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01744953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110117 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

