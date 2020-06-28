Qredit (XQR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,167.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Qredit has a total market cap of $305,523.64 and approximately $5,167.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qredit has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005302 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

