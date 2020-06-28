Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at A$1.36 ($0.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.36. Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.79 ($1.27).

