Ready Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 140.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 170.2%.

RC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.01 million, a PE ratio of -283.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

