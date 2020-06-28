Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) Plans $0.00 Final Dividend

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
Redcape Hotel Group Pty stock opened at A$0.72 ($0.51) on Friday. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a one year low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a one year high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.89. The company has a market cap of $394.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile
