Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) Plans $0.00 Final Dividend

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Redcape Hotel Group Pty stock opened at A$0.72 ($0.51) on Friday. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a one year low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a one year high of A$1.14 ($0.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.89. The company has a market cap of $394.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Redcape Hotel Group Pty alerts:

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Company Profile

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.