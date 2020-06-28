Rise (RISE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $282.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 152,703,743 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

