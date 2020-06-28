RLJ Lodging Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

RLJ opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

