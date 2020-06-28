Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. Safehold has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.