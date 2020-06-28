SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and $246,344.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.01744953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110117 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,757,505 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

