SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 242.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Citigroup downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

