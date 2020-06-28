Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Cap of $13.87 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00008807 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solana has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.62 or 0.04944981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,628,591 coins and its circulating supply is 17,248,896 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.