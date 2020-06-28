SoMee.Social (ONG1) Market Cap Tops $778,399.23

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG1) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $778,399.23 and $22,619.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,322,512 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

