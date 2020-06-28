SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) to Issue $0.68 Final Dividend

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of SLF opened at A$10.10 ($7.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$10.08.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.