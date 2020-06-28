SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) to Issue $0.68 Final Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of SLF opened at A$10.10 ($7.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$10.08.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit