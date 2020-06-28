Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, RippleFox, Stellarport and Huobi. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $263.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.01751336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00169407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00050485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00110615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,826 coins and its circulating supply is 20,368,085,654 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kraken, Koinex, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, CoinEgg, Exrates, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Kuna, Kryptono, OTCBTC, Binance, Huobi, Cryptomate, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Poloniex, RippleFox, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Ovis, GOPAX, Koineks, HitBTC, CEX.IO, Exmo, BitMart, Bitfinex, Stellarport, C2CX, Stronghold, ABCC, Bittrex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.