Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.11

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

SGP stock opened at A$2.69 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Stockland has a one year low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a one year high of A$5.47 ($3.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

