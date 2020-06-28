Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.11

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
SGP stock opened at A$2.69 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. Stockland has a one year low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a one year high of A$5.47 ($3.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Stockland Company Profile
