Store Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Store Capital has a payout ratio of 141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

