SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.60 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SYNNEX updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

SYNNEX stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

