TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTD. Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of AMTD stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,971,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 326,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

