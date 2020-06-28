TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.54 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,478,225 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.