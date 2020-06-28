Terra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.04 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. Terra has a market capitalization of $80.08 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 996,435,248 coins and its circulating supply is 384,784,232 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

