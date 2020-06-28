Time New Bank Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.