Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $26.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,443. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

