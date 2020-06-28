Tripio Price Hits $0.0008 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

