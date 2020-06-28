TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002808 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.15 or 0.04910688 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012216 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

