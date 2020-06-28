U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several research firms recently commented on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
