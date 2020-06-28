U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

