Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,709.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $49,709.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,132.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.02437858 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00636262 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,584,632 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

