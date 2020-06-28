Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report sales of $101.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $97.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $427.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $433.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $493.40 million, with estimates ranging from $488.00 million to $500.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.