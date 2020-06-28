VeriME Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

