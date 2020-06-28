Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.92 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitsane, Bittrex and Upbit. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $328,828.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,102.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.02464984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.02433124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00452331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00693753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00572756 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,397,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, QBTC, Bitsane, CoinEgg, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.