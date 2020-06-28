Waypoint REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:WPR)

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Waypoint REIT alerts:

About Waypoint REIT

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.