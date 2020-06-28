Waypoint REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:WPR)

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.
About Waypoint REIT
