XYO Market Cap Reaches $5.34 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, KuCoin, LATOKEN and YoBit. XYO has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $59,052.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.11 or 0.04916567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012199 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitMart, DDEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

