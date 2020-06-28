Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report $25.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $22.69 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $104.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.38 million to $116.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.03 million, with estimates ranging from $95.66 million to $138.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 39,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.01. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

