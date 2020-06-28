Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $9.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $37.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.39 billion to $38.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.36 billion to $40.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,080,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,434. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

