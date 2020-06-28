Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KBR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in KBR by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in KBR by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $6,990,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 1,702,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

