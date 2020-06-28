Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $226.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.92 million to $259.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $228.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $970.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.24 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Zumiez by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Zumiez by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 182,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 413,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,179. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

