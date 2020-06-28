Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million

Analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will announce sales of $47.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.56 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Alerus Finl Cp posted sales of $48.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $191.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $193.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $186.11 million, with estimates ranging from $184.61 million to $187.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million.

ALRS stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 1,275,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. Alerus Finl Cp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

