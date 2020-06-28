Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $22.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.53 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $147.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $153.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $262.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 1,342,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,463. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500,466 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

