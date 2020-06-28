Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $181.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $186.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $187.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $764.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $815.68 million, with estimates ranging from $799.40 million to $830.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 474,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,282. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,427 shares of company stock worth $5,058,386. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

