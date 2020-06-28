ZCore (ZCR) One Day Volume Hits $204.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. ZCore has a market cap of $125,722.04 and $204.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,085,844 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

