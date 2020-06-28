Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $18,670.76 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Zealium has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,670.76 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,661,318 coins and its circulating supply is 13,661,318 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

