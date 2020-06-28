Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $714.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.70 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. 2,411,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,832. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

