ZPER Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $540,267.22 and approximately $14,291.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,313,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

