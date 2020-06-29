$0.14 EPS Expected for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.62. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

