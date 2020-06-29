$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $975.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 843,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

