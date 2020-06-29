Argentum Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

